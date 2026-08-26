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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MV Electrosystems reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.89 crore in the June 2026 quarter

MV Electrosystems reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.89 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 5.06% to Rs 12.77 crore

Net Loss of MV Electrosystems reported to Rs 6.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.06% to Rs 12.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales12.7713.45 -5 OPM %-42.13-26.02 -PBDT-6.53-4.19 -56 PBT-8.04-4.93 -63 NP-6.89-5.73 -20

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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 9:04 AM IST