Mysore Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.46 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Mysore Paper Mills reported to Rs 20.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 19.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.
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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 9:04 AM IST