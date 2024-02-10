Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

N D Metal Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.06 crore
Net profit of N D Metal Industries reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.060 0 OPM %-100.000 -PBDT0.13-0.03 LP PBT0.09-0.07 LP NP0.08-0.07 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 36.51% in the December 2023 quarter

Bengal Steel Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Aro Granite Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Damodar Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sky Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.24 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Raj Packaging Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the December 2023 quarter

K Z Leasing &amp; Finance standalone net profit rises 15.63% in the December 2023 quarter

Ecoboard Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Haryana Leather Chemicals standalone net profit rises 124.44% in the December 2023 quarter

ATV Projects India standalone net profit rises 130.19% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon