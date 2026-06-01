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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / N D Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 63.64% in the March 2026 quarter

N D Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 63.64% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:57 AM IST

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net profit of N D Metal Industries declined 63.64% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.31% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.020.01 100 0.020.05 -60 OPM %-850.00-4600.00 --3250.00-1920.00 - PBDT0.080.16 -50 0.300.40 -25 PBT0.040.12 -67 0.160.26 -38 NP0.040.11 -64 0.150.26 -42

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:57 AM IST

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