N D Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 63.64% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net profit of N D Metal Industries declined 63.64% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.31% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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