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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / N E Electronics reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

N E Electronics reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 13 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

Reported sales nil

N E Electronics reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

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First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

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