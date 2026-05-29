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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / N G Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.69 crore in the March 2026 quarter

N G Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.69 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

Sales decline 2.46% to Rs 4.36 crore

Net profit of N G Industries reported to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.46% to Rs 4.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 77.65% to Rs 1.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.97% to Rs 16.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4.364.47 -2 16.3916.55 -1 OPM %14.4512.30 -10.8010.88 - PBDT0.84-2.65 LP 2.739.76 -72 PBT0.69-2.82 LP 2.149.15 -77 NP0.69-2.43 LP 1.737.74 -78

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

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