N K Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Hindustan Adhesives Ltd, Modern Threads (I) Ltd, Subex Ltd and Prabha Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 August 2026.

Hindustan Adhesives Ltd, Modern Threads (I) Ltd, Subex Ltd and Prabha Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 August 2026.

N K Industries Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 69.24 at 11:56 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 140 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Adhesives Ltd surged 17.23% to Rs 393.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 64253 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1429 shares in the past one month.

Modern Threads (I) Ltd spiked 15.91% to Rs 61.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10791 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 215 shares in the past one month.

Subex Ltd spurt 15.41% to Rs 16.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 31.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Prabha Energy Ltd advanced 14.41% to Rs 187. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 71470 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2611 shares in the past one month.

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