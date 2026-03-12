N K Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd, Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd, Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd and Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 March 2026.

N K Industries Ltd tumbled 17.20% to Rs 51.75 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 15 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 141 shares in the past one month.

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd lost 11.74% to Rs 861.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 114 shares in the past one month.

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd crashed 10.97% to Rs 803.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 119 shares in the past one month.

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd pared 10.74% to Rs 21.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1165 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1266 shares in the past one month.

Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd plummeted 10.00% to Rs 54. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 100 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1462 shares in the past one month.

