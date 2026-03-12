Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / N K Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

N K Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd, Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd, Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd and Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 March 2026.

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd, Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd, Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd and Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 March 2026.

N K Industries Ltd tumbled 17.20% to Rs 51.75 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 15 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 141 shares in the past one month.

 

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd lost 11.74% to Rs 861.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 114 shares in the past one month.

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd crashed 10.97% to Rs 803.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 119 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 12, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 900 points, Nifty below 23,700; SMIDs decline

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul attacks PM Modi over LPG shortage, cites Epstein and Adani cases

Chinnaswamy Stadium ise set to host 5 RCB home games this season

IPL 2026: Expert panel to inspect Chinnaswamy stadium on March 13

Real estate

Paying EMIs withour home? SC seeks faster probe into bank-builder nexus

Google has announced several updates to the Play Store that improve how users discover and play paid games across devices

Google Play to add more games, free trials, AI tips and more: What's coming

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd pared 10.74% to Rs 21.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1165 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1266 shares in the past one month.

Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd plummeted 10.00% to Rs 54. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 100 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1462 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes soar at DOMS Industries Ltd counter

Volumes soar at DOMS Industries Ltd counter

Nifty trades below 23,750 mark; realty shares drop

Nifty trades below 23,750 mark; realty shares drop

Diamond Power Infra bags Rs 32-cr order from Tata Power Renewable Energy

Diamond Power Infra bags Rs 32-cr order from Tata Power Renewable Energy

Optiemus Electronics secures manufacturing deal from Ai+ Smartphone

Optiemus Electronics secures manufacturing deal from Ai+ Smartphone

Shelter Pharma secures export order from UAE-based firm

Shelter Pharma secures export order from UAE-based firm

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to BuyStocks to Watch TodayStock Market CrashGold and Silver Rate TodayBorosil Share priceLPG Shortage NewsJal Jeevan MissionXiaomi 17 Ultra LaunchedPersonal Finance