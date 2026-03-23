N K Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd, JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd, Kanpur Plastipack Ltd and The Byke Hospitality Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 March 2026.

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd, JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd, Kanpur Plastipack Ltd and The Byke Hospitality Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 March 2026.

N K Industries Ltd lost 19.75% to Rs 57.54 at 14:06 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 180 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 142 shares in the past one month.

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd crashed 14.23% to Rs 4.64. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd tumbled 12.33% to Rs 6.97. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 37327 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13630 shares in the past one month.

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd corrected 11.91% to Rs 158.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 471 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 264 shares in the past one month.

The Byke Hospitality Ltd dropped 11.83% to Rs 29. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18011 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11489 shares in the past one month.

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