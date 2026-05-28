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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / N K Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

N K Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales decline 38.08% to Rs 2.65 crore

Net Loss of N K Industries reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 38.08% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 22.81% to Rs 12.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.654.28 -38 12.4516.13 -23 OPM %17.74-48.36 --9.32-6.63 - PBDT0.47-2.07 LP -1.20-1.08 -11 PBT-0.10-2.57 96 -3.66-3.64 -1 NP-0.09-2.66 97 -3.62-3.55 -2

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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