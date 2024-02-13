N K Textile Industries consolidated net profit declines 98.42% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -2.99 croreNet profit of N K Textile Industries declined 98.42% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 32.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales reported to Rs -2.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 44.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales-2.9944.25 PL OPM %100.6799.93 -PBDT-0.9548.04 PL PBT-0.9548.04 PL NP0.5132.30 -98
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content