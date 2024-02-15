N2N Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 150.00% to Rs 0.50 croreNet profit of N2N Technologies reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 150.00% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.500.20 150 OPM %4.000 -PBDT0.020 0 PBT0.020 0 NP0.020 0
