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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NACL Industries approves divestment of entire stake in Nasense Labs

NACL Industries approves divestment of entire stake in Nasense Labs

Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 22 July 2026

The board of NACL Industries at its meeting held on 22 July 2026 has approved the proposal for divestment of the Company's entire equity stake held in Nasense Labs, an Associate Company, by way of sale to Kanumuru Satyanarayana Raju for a total sale consideration of Rs 8,15,29,967 and on such terms and conditions, as contained in the Share Purchase Agreement.

 

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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