NACL Industries consolidated net profit rises 59.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 14.50% to Rs 383.33 crore

Net profit of NACL Industries rose 59.82% to Rs 20.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 14.50% to Rs 383.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 448.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.383.33448.3610.808.4737.2325.3728.3317.9220.8413.04

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