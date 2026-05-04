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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NACL Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.86 crore in the March 2026 quarter

NACL Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.86 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Sales rise 79.19% to Rs 360.95 crore

Net Loss of NACL Industries reported to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 50.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 79.19% to Rs 360.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 201.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 4.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 92.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.35% to Rs 1584.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1234.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales360.95201.43 79 1584.461234.52 28 OPM %3.68-36.67 -6.48-5.09 - PBDT7.67-86.92 LP 58.98-119.45 LP PBT-1.19-94.96 99 27.02-148.50 LP NP-0.86-50.00 98 4.57-92.13 LP

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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