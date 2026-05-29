Naga Dhunseri Group reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.75 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 32.84% to Rs 37.51 crore

Net Loss of Naga Dhunseri Group reported to Rs 26.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 32.84% to Rs 37.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 9.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 34.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 558.10% to Rs 463.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 70.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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