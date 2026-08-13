Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 1.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 68.95% to Rs 8.87 crore

Net profit of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure declined 1.11% to Rs 3.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 68.95% to Rs 8.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.8.875.2581.74127.244.784.814.774.803.553.59

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