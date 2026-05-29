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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nahar Capital & Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 14.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Nahar Capital & Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 14.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales rise 135.14% to Rs 7.83 crore

Net profit of Nahar Capital & Financial Services declined 14.24% to Rs 18.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 135.14% to Rs 7.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.76% to Rs 63.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.30% to Rs 27.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7.833.33 135 27.8326.18 6 OPM %44.8336.34 -53.3263.18 - PBDT21.1518.88 12 80.5959.45 36 PBT20.7918.62 12 79.4358.40 36 NP18.1921.21 -14 63.1449.81 27

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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