Nahar Capital & Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 487.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 65.61% to Rs 9.39 crore

Net profit of Nahar Capital & Financial Services rose 487.46% to Rs 67.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 65.61% to Rs 9.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.9.395.6764.7552.3850.8626.6850.5026.4267.4411.48

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