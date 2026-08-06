Nahar Capital & Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 487.46% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 65.61% to Rs 9.39 croreNet profit of Nahar Capital & Financial Services rose 487.46% to Rs 67.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 65.61% to Rs 9.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.395.67 66 OPM %64.7552.38 -PBDT50.8626.68 91 PBT50.5026.42 91 NP67.4411.48 487
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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:05 AM IST