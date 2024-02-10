Nahar Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 48.83% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 19.63% to Rs 361.68 crore

Net profit of Nahar Industrial Enterprises declined 48.83% to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 9.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 19.63% to Rs 361.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 450.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.361.68450.014.836.1517.4826.635.2414.635.019.79