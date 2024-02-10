Sensex (    %)
                        
Nahar Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 48.83% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 5:06 PM IST
Sales decline 19.63% to Rs 361.68 crore
Net profit of Nahar Industrial Enterprises declined 48.83% to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 9.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 19.63% to Rs 361.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 450.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales361.68450.01 -20 OPM %4.836.15 -PBDT17.4826.63 -34 PBT5.2414.63 -64 NP5.019.79 -49
First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

