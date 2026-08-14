Nahar Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 510.76% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 18.77% to Rs 314.88 croreNet profit of Nahar Industrial Enterprises rose 510.76% to Rs 24.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 18.77% to Rs 314.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 387.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales314.88387.62 -19 OPM %9.133.92 -PBDT42.1217.02 147 PBT30.225.70 430 NP24.984.09 511
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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:11 PM IST