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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nahar Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 54.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Nahar Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 54.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales decline 12.99% to Rs 338.42 crore

Net profit of Nahar Industrial Enterprises rose 54.33% to Rs 24.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.99% to Rs 338.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 388.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 177.66% to Rs 51.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.95% to Rs 1403.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1524.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales338.42388.96 -13 1403.581524.88 -8 OPM %9.878.23 -4.324.69 - PBDT44.9632.63 38 117.7873.69 60 PBT31.5919.26 64 67.4326.07 159 NP24.9716.18 54 51.3418.49 178

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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