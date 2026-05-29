Nahar Polyfilms consolidated net profit rises 44.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.05% to Rs 167.68 crore

Net profit of Nahar Polyfilms rose 44.98% to Rs 20.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.05% to Rs 167.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 156.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.40% to Rs 78.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.75% to Rs 704.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 665.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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