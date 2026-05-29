Nahar Polyfilms consolidated net profit rises 44.98% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 7.05% to Rs 167.68 croreNet profit of Nahar Polyfilms rose 44.98% to Rs 20.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.05% to Rs 167.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 156.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 66.40% to Rs 78.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.75% to Rs 704.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 665.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales167.68156.64 7 704.20665.94 6 OPM %18.6114.99 -15.2111.44 - PBDT33.1427.83 19 123.1383.87 47 PBT25.1519.73 27 90.6551.37 76 NP20.5014.14 45 78.8447.38 66
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:26 AM IST