Nahar Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 337.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.92% to Rs 966.10 crore

Net profit of Nahar Spinning Mills rose 337.84% to Rs 69.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.92% to Rs 966.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 819.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.966.10819.2813.167.07117.9044.4493.4021.2869.8815.96

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