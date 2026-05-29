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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nahar Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 4.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Nahar Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 4.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 4.71% to Rs 916.82 crore

Net profit of Nahar Spinning Mills rose 4.51% to Rs 23.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.71% to Rs 916.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 875.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 76.68% to Rs 21.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.03% to Rs 3217.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3284.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales916.82875.60 5 3217.923284.56 -2 OPM %6.437.56 -4.894.92 - PBDT51.8257.19 -9 118.30121.59 -3 PBT29.3233.65 -13 26.9526.37 2 NP23.4222.41 5 21.8212.35 77

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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