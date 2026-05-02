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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nakoda Group of Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.74 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Nakoda Group of Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.74 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 20.60% to Rs 11.10 crore

Net profit of Nakoda Group of Industries reported to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.60% to Rs 11.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.03% to Rs 43.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales11.1013.98 -21 43.4646.25 -6 OPM %16.49-17.45 -11.00-4.30 - PBDT1.46-2.99 LP 3.44-3.68 LP PBT1.10-3.27 LP 2.12-4.86 LP NP0.74-2.44 LP 1.50-3.64 LP

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First Published: May 02 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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