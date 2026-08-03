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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NALCO rises after Q1 PAT jumps 91% YoY to Rs 2,003 cr

NALCO rises after Q1 PAT jumps 91% YoY to Rs 2,003 cr

Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

National Aluminium Company (NALCO) rose 2.87% to Rs 360.15 after the company reported a 90.86% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 2,003.14 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 1,049.48 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations jumped 39.01% YoY to Rs 5,302.38 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 2,649.66 crore in Q1 FY27, up 87.33% as against Rs 1,414.49 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses increased 11.42% year on year to Rs 2,786.78 crore during the quarter. The cost of raw materials consumed stood at Rs 724.54 crore (up 31.31% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 395.48 crore (down 11.22% YoY) during the period under review.

 

The company's revenue from chemicals stood at Rs 1,569.93 crore (down 3.58% YoY), while revenue from aluminium stood at Rs 4,184.82 crore (up 42.88% YoY) during the period under review.

According to the company, the strong first-quarter performance was driven by favourable global aluminium prices, higher production and sales volumes, increased domestic alumina sales and a conducive domestic business environment. During the quarter, NALCO recorded its highest-ever first-quarter bauxite excavation at 19.52 lakh tonnes and its highest-ever first-quarter calcined alumina production at 5.77 lakh tonnes.

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The company also achieved its highest-ever first-quarter alumina and hydrate sales of 3.47 lakh tonnes. NALCO said it remains focused on completing its ongoing expansion projects, enhancing capacities, improving operational efficiency, optimising resource utilisation and strengthening research and development initiatives.

The board recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each (20% of face value) for FY26. The total dividend payout amounts to Rs 183.66 crore, subject to shareholders' approval at the company's 45th Annual General Meeting.

NLC India is a Navratna public sector enterprise engaged in lignite mining and power generation.

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 12:04 PM IST