Nalin Lease Finance standalone net profit rises 20.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.58% to Rs 2.08 crore

Net profit of Nalin Lease Finance rose 20.65% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.58% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2.081.9774.5271.571.601.391.541.351.110.92

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