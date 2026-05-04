Nalin Lease Finance standalone net profit rises 29.82% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 14.56% to Rs 0.88 crore

Net profit of Nalin Lease Finance rose 29.82% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.56% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.66% to Rs 3.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.73% to Rs 6.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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