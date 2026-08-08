Nalwa Sons Investments consolidated net profit rises 3.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.31% to Rs 34.38 crore

Net profit of Nalwa Sons Investments rose 3.37% to Rs 26.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.31% to Rs 34.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 37.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.34.3837.0998.2888.3333.8532.7933.8532.7826.6625.79

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