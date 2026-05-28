Nalwa Sons Investments reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.50 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 122.96% to Rs 27.38 crore

Net profit of Nalwa Sons Investments reported to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 25.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 122.96% to Rs 27.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.70% to Rs 54.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 19.22% to Rs 101.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 125.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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