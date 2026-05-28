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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nam Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Nam Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

Sales rise 84.80% to Rs 8.39 crore

Net Loss of Nam Securities reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 84.80% to Rs 8.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 61.11% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 39.28% to Rs 40.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales8.394.54 85 40.4466.60 -39 OPM %-3.81-27.75 -0.620.78 - PBDT-0.28-0.17 -65 0.340.62 -45 PBT-0.30-0.22 -36 0.210.48 -56 NP-0.25-0.19 -32 0.140.36 -61

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

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