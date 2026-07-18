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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nam Securities standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Nam Securities standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 18 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 117.31% to Rs 25.73 crore

Net profit of Nam Securities rose 25.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 117.31% to Rs 25.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales25.7311.84 117 OPM %0.971.77 -PBDT0.260.24 8 PBT0.230.20 15 NP0.200.16 25

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First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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