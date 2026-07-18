Nam Securities standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 117.31% to Rs 25.73 crore

Net profit of Nam Securities rose 25.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 117.31% to Rs 25.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.25.7311.840.971.770.260.240.230.200.200.16

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