Namra Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 28.88 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 22.13% to Rs 117.06 croreNet profit of Namra Finance reported to Rs 28.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 22.13% to Rs 117.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 150.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 64.08% to Rs 12.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.64% to Rs 432.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 552.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales117.06150.33 -22 432.87552.38 -22 OPM %54.2124.63 -39.8938.28 - PBDT26.26-4.42 LP 21.4611.46 87 PBT25.99-4.80 LP 20.1710.04 101 NP28.88-0.26 LP 12.887.85 64
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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 9:04 AM IST