Nandan Denim standalone net profit declines 10.37% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 48.51% to Rs 539.98 croreNet profit of Nandan Denim declined 10.37% to Rs 9.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 48.51% to Rs 539.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1048.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 0.99% to Rs 33.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 19.03% to Rs 2871.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3546.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales539.981048.65 -49 2871.873546.68 -19 OPM %2.413.28 -3.133.61 - PBDT25.9226.92 -4 86.4799.07 -13 PBT15.0214.51 4 42.2645.86 -8 NP9.5110.61 -10 33.1333.46 -1
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:24 AM IST