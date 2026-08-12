Nandan Denim standalone net profit rises 32.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 40.59% to Rs 622.39 crore

Net profit of Nandan Denim rose 32.14% to Rs 14.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 40.59% to Rs 622.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1047.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.622.391047.683.923.0921.9526.4310.3214.8214.8011.20

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