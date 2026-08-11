Nandani Creation consolidated net profit declines 5.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.85% to Rs 33.91 crore

Net profit of Nandani Creation declined 5.56% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.85% to Rs 33.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.33.9127.167.377.811.451.520.941.040.680.72

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