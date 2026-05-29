Nandani Creation consolidated net profit rises 10.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 53.03% to Rs 30.27 crore

Net profit of Nandani Creation rose 10.29% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 53.03% to Rs 30.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.63% to Rs 1.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 61.75% to Rs 112.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 69.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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