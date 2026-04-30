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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Narendra Properties standalone net profit declines 97.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Narendra Properties standalone net profit declines 97.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Narendra Properties declined 97.14% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 114.13% to Rs 1.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.32% to Rs 6.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales03.67 -100 6.387.36 -13 OPM %04.36 --12.38-5.43 - PBDT0.690.67 3 2.721.26 116 PBT0.670.66 2 2.651.23 115 NP0.010.35 -97 1.970.92 114

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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