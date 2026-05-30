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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Narmada Agrobase standalone net profit rises 2.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Narmada Agrobase standalone net profit rises 2.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Sales rise 16.04% to Rs 34.00 crore

Net profit of Narmada Agrobase rose 2.56% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.04% to Rs 34.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.62% to Rs 3.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.35% to Rs 78.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales34.0029.30 16 78.3965.68 19 OPM %2.882.01 -6.358.50 - PBDT1.120.75 49 5.435.40 1 PBT1.060.69 54 5.215.16 1 NP0.800.78 3 3.864.09 -6

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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