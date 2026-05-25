Narmada Gelatines consolidated net profit rises 69.32% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 23.97% to Rs 61.70 croreNet profit of Narmada Gelatines rose 69.32% to Rs 10.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.97% to Rs 61.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 74.75% to Rs 31.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.02% to Rs 215.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 188.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales61.7049.77 24 215.41188.92 14 OPM %22.3015.01 -19.1813.01 - PBDT14.247.82 82 44.1125.82 71 PBT13.327.27 83 41.2423.60 75 NP10.216.03 69 31.4918.02 75
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First Published: May 25 2026 | 4:32 PM IST