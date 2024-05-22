Business Standard
Narmada Gelatines standalone net profit declines 6.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales decline 0.78% to Rs 49.47 crore
Net profit of Narmada Gelatines declined 6.71% to Rs 4.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.78% to Rs 49.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.65% to Rs 15.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.89% to Rs 181.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 191.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales49.4749.86 -1 181.80191.14 -5 OPM %15.6113.40 -12.5410.33 - PBDT8.196.76 21 24.1221.73 11 PBT6.576.28 5 20.5819.81 4 NP4.314.62 -7 15.3815.28 1
First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

