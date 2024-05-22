Narmada Gelatines standalone net profit declines 6.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.78% to Rs 49.47 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 0.65% to Rs 15.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.89% to Rs 181.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 191.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Narmada Gelatines declined 6.71% to Rs 4.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.78% to Rs 49.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.49.4749.86181.80191.1415.6113.4012.5410.338.196.7624.1221.736.576.2820.5819.814.314.6215.3815.28