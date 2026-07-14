Natco Pharma completes acquisition of additional 13.25% stake in Adcock Ingram

For a consideration of Rs 1,060 crore

Natco Pharma announced the successful completion of its acquisition of an additional 13.25% equity stake in Adcock Ingram Holdings Proprietary Limited (Adcock Ingram), a leading South African pharmaceutical and healthcare company.

With the completion of this transaction, NATCO's shareholding in Adcock Ingram has increased from 35.75% to 49%. The acquisition was completed through NATCO Pharma South Africa Proprietary, NATCO's wholly owned subsidiary in South Africa.

The transaction involved the acquisition of shares for an aggregate consideration of around ZAR 1.81 billion equivalent to around Rs 1,060 crore at the transaction exchange rate.

NATCO first acquired 35.75% in Adcock Ingram through its participation in the Adcock Ingram's delisting process in 2025 following the announcement of a firm intention offer in July 2025, shareholder approval in October 2025 and completion of the transaction in November 2025.