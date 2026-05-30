Natco Pharma consolidated net profit declines 34.11% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 39.47% to Rs 739.10 croreNet profit of Natco Pharma declined 34.11% to Rs 267.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 406.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 39.47% to Rs 739.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1221.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 24.76% to Rs 1418.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1885.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.93% to Rs 4078.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4429.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales739.101221.00 -39 4078.304429.50 -8 OPM %17.2644.89 -35.2249.58 - PBDT194.50604.20 -68 1697.402526.60 -33 PBT144.10505.90 -72 1490.802291.40 -35 NP267.90406.60 -34 1418.501885.40 -25
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:40 AM IST