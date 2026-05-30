Natco Pharma consolidated net profit declines 34.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 39.47% to Rs 739.10 crore

Net profit of Natco Pharma declined 34.11% to Rs 267.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 406.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 39.47% to Rs 739.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1221.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.76% to Rs 1418.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1885.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.93% to Rs 4078.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4429.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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