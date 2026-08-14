Natco Pharma consolidated net profit declines 57.04% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 44.68% to Rs 735.20 croreNet profit of Natco Pharma declined 57.04% to Rs 206.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 480.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 44.68% to Rs 735.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1328.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales735.201328.90 -45 OPM %25.3742.97 -PBDT232.70629.50 -63 PBT185.60571.90 -68 NP206.50480.70 -57
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:31 PM IST