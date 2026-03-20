Natco Pharma gains after launching generic diabetes drug Semaglutide

Natco Pharma jumped 2.77% to Rs 963 after the company announced the launch of Semaglutide Injection (multi dose vials) in the India market under the brand name of SEMANAT and SEMAFULL.

The company had received Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) approval to manufacture and market generic Semaglutide in India in February26 for multi dose vials and pen device based on the clinical comparison study.

The drug is used for the treatment of adults suffering from inadequately controlled Type 2 diabetes, along with diet and exercise.

NATCO plans to launch Semaglutide injection in the form of multi dose vials of strengths 2mg/1.5ml, 4mg/3ml and 8mg/3ml under the brand names SEMANAT and SEMAFULL. Multi dose vials will be launched at MRP of Rs 1,290 per month for 2 mg/1.5ml & 4mg/3ml and MRP of Rs 1,750 for 8mg/3ml.

Pen device will be priced at MRP of Rs 4,000, Rs 4,200 and Rs 4,500 per month for the strengths 2mg/1.5ml, 4mg/3ml and 8mg/3ml respectively. Pen device is expected to be launched in April26.

The company said that it is the first company to offer Semaglutide in the vial dosage form. It is the most affordable GLP-1 currently in the Indian market as it is approximately 70% cheaper in cost than the pen device and 90% cheaper than the price of the innovators brand.

NATCO Pharma, headquartered in Hyderabad, India, develops, manufactures, and distributes generic and branded pharmaceuticals, specialty pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and crop protection products.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 13.9% to Rs 151.50 crore on a 36.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 647.30 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

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