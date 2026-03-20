NATCO Pharma launches Semaglutide Injection (multi dose vials) in India

NATCO Pharma announced the launch of Semaglutide Injection (multi dose vials) in India market tomorrow on Day 1 of patent expiry.

NATCO received Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) approval to manufacture and market generic Semaglutide in India in February'26 for multi dose vials and pen device based on the clinical comparison study.

Semaglutide is indicated for the treatment of adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise.

NATCO plans to launch Semaglutide injection in the form of multi dose vials of strengths 2mg/1.5ml, 4mg/3ml and 8mg/3ml under the brand names SEMANATTM and SEMAFULLTM. Multi dose vials will be launched at MRP of INR 1,290 per month for 2 mg/1.5ml & 4mg/3ml and MRP of INR 1,750 for 8mg/3ml. Pen device will be priced at MRP of INR 4,000, INR 4,200 and INR 4,500 per month for the strengths 2mg/1.5ml, 4mg/3ml and 8mg/3ml respectively. Pen device is expected to be launched in April'26.

NATCO is the first company to offer generic Semaglutide in multi dose vials with customised syringes. NATCO is also offering the product to third parties for co-marketing.

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