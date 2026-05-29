Natco Pharma tanks after Q4 profit declines 34% YoY to Rs 268 cr

Natco Pharma slipped 11.28% to Rs 1,043 after the company reported a 34.11% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 267.9 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 406.6 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations fell 39.46% YoY to Rs 739.1 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) declined sharply by 71.51% to Rs 144.1 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 505.9 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

On the segmental front, revenue from the pharmaceuticals business stood at Rs 716.5 crore, down 40.58% year-on-year. Meanwhile, revenue from the agro chemicals segment increased 50.66% YoY to Rs 716.5 crore in Q4 FY26.

For the full financial year FY26, Natco Pharma reported a 24.76% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,418.5 crore. Revenue from operations decreased 7.92% year-on-year to Rs 4,078.3 crore in FY26.

NATCO Pharma, headquartered at Hyderabad, India, develops, manufactures and distributes generic and branded pharmaceuticals, specialty pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and crop protection products.

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