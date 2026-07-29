Nath Bio-Genes (India) consolidated net profit rises 14.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.76% to Rs 328.40 crore

Net profit of Nath Bio-Genes (India) rose 14.07% to Rs 32.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.76% to Rs 328.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 283.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.328.40283.7010.7010.3232.7927.8631.7826.8832.2628.28

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