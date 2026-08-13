Nath Industries standalone net profit rises 1.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.78% to Rs 160.39 crore

Net profit of Nath Industries rose 1.58% to Rs 3.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.78% to Rs 160.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 117.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.160.39117.265.876.986.996.234.563.793.853.79

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